Here's when the Apple Watch will launch and how much it will cost

Apple has just told us more about the pricing for various Apple Watch models.

The Apple Watch Sport will cost $US350 or $US399 depending on which size you choose.

The Apple Watch Collection will cost between $US549-$US1,049. The 42mm size will be $US50 more expensive.

The Apple Watch Edition will start at $US10,000 and will be available in select retail stores.

Preorders begin April 10 and it launches officially on April 24.

