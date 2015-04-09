Here's exactly when you'll be able to pre-order the Apple Watch

AP Photo/Eric Risberg A variety of the new Apple Watch is on display in the demo room after an Apple event on Monday, March 9, 2015, in San Francisco.

Apple has officially confirmed that preorders will start at 12:01 am Pacific time on Friday, April 10. That means if you’re on the East coast, you’ll probably have to wait until 3:01 am Eastern if you want to jump on pre-orders as soon as they roll out.

You’ll also be able to try on the Apple Watch and get a demo of all its features at Apple Stores starting Friday. But, you’ll only be able to pre-order the Apple Watch online, not in-person, Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and online sales, said in a statement from Apple on Thursday.

Ahrendts also said she expects Apple to sell out of its initial supply of the Apple Watch at launch.

Apple says those who preorder the watch starting Friday will have it shipped for delivery beginning April 24. You can also opt to have the watch all set up for you so that by the time it ships, it’s already paired to your iPhone.

Preorders are set to kick off two days after the initial batch of Apple Watch reviews has gone out. The general consensus appears to be that although the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch so far, it’s still a luxury gadget that you don’t necessarily need.

