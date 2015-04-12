I got up at 2:45 in the morning to preorder the Apple Watch and still have to wait over a month to get it

This past Friday morning, I woke up at 2:45 am just so I could preorder the Apple Watch, which went on sale at 3 am. Despite my efforts of waking up early and constantly refreshing the Apple Store web page, I still have to wait well over a month to get an Apple Watch. Check out my frustrating experience in this video.

