Big, beautiful photos of all 22 models of the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch goes on sale today, but have you had a chance to see all the different models yet?

The Apple Watch was created to be both a tech and fashion product, with Apple designer Jony Ive explaining that his team “worked extremely hard to make an object that, one, would be extremely desirable, but would also be personal because we don’t all want to wear the same watch.”

As a result, there are three tiers: the Apple Watch (316L), Apple Watch Sport (7000 Series), and the luxury Apple Watch Edition. Beyond those three tiers, Apple also offers various sizes, colours, and bands.

To make it easier to find your favourite, we’ve collected all 22 versions of the Apple Watch in one place.

White: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm or 42mm case) with white fluoroelastomer sports band, stainless steel pin, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Black: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm or 42mm case) with black fluoroelastomer sports band, stainless steel pin, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Black leather: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm or 42mm case) with black leather Classic Buckle band, stainless steel buckle, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Stainless steel: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm or 42mm case) with stainless steel Milanese loop band, magnetic closure, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. 'Stone' leather: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (42mm case only) with stone leather loop band, magnetic closure, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Bright blue leather: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (42mm case only) with bright blue leather loop band, magnetic closure, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Light brown leather: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (42mm case only) with light brown leather loop band, magnetic closure, and ceramic back. Pink leather: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm case only) with soft pink leather modern buckle band, stainless steel buckle, and ceramic back. Midnight blue leather: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm case only) with midnight blue leather modern buckle band, stainless steel buckle, and ceramic back. Brown leather: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm case only) with brown leather modern buckle band, stainless steel buckle, and ceramic back. Steel bracelet: 316L stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm or 42mm case) with stainless steel link bracelet band, butterfly closure, and ceramic back. Black bracelet: 316L space black stainless steel Apple Watch (38mm or 42mm case) with space black stainless steel link bracelet band, butterfly closure, and ceramic back. White Sport: 7000 series silver aluminium Apple Watch Sport (38mm or 42mm case) with white fluoroelastomer sports band, stainless steel pin, Ion-X glass Retina display, and composite back. Blue Sport: 7000 series silver aluminium Apple Watch Sport (38mm or 42mm case) with blue fluoroelastomer sports band, stainless steel pin, Ion-X glass Retina display, and composite back. Green Sport: 7000 series silver aluminium Apple Watch Sport (38mm or 42mm case) with green fluoroelastomer sports band, stainless steel pin, Ion-X glass Retina display, and composite back. Pink Sport: 7000 series silver aluminium Apple Watch Sport (38mm or 42mm case) with pink fluoroelastomer sports band, stainless steel pin, Ion-X glass Retina display, and composite back. Black Sport: 7000 series space grey aluminium Apple Watch Sport (38mm or 42mm case) with black fluoroelastomer sports band, space grey stainless steel pin, Ion-X glass Retina display, and composite back. Rose gold Edition with white band: 18-karat rose gold Apple Watch Edition with white fluoroelastomer sports band, 18-karat rose gold pin, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Yellow gold Edition with black band: 18-karat yellow gold Apple Watch Edition (42mm case only) with black fluoroelastomer sports band, 18-karat yellow gold pin, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Yellow gold Edition with blue band: 18-karat yellow gold Apple Watch Edition (42mm case only) with midnight blue leather classic buckle band, 18-karat yellow gold buckle, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Rose gold Edition with grey band: 18-karat rose gold Apple Watch Edition (38mm case only) with rose grey leather modern buckle band, 18-karat rose gold buckle, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back. Yellow gold Edition with red band: 18-karat yellow gold Apple Watch Edition (38mm case only) with bright red leather modern buckle band, 18-karat yellow gold buckle, sapphire crystal Retina display, and ceramic back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.