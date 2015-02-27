Here's the Apple Watch's full 12-page spread in Vogue

Apple has placed a 12-page advertisement showing the Apple Watch and it various styles in the March issue of Vogue.

The ads don’t show anything new we haven’t seen before, but it says a lot about the way Apple is positioning the product. For months, the company has been reiterating that the watch will be designed as a watch first and a gadget second. Now, it’s clear Apple is trying to capture the fashion world’s attention by placing a giant spread right in the center of Vogue during New York Fashion Week.

Here’s a look at the ad.

The first photo shows the stainless steel Apple Watch with a Milanese loop strap.

Turn the page, and you’ll see the watch with a silver aluminium case paired with a lime green sports band.

And here’s what the space black link bracelet looks like. The watch face itself is cased in stainless steel.

This may be one of the most expensive Apple Watch variants. It’s made of an 18-karat Rose Gold case with a rose grey modern buckle.

The last two-page spread showcased in the spread shows what the bright blue leather loop strap looks like.

The final page of the ad flaunts the 18-karat Rose Gold case with the white sports band.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a tech company try to promote its wearable products within the fashion world. Intel recently partnered with Opening Ceremony and Barney’s to create the $US495 MICA bracelet. In 2013, Vogue also published a 12-page spread showing off Google Glass.

The Apple Watch will be launching in April, and the company is holding a media event in San Francisco on March 9, where it will presumably unveil pricing and availability details. The least expensive version of the watch is priced at $US350, but Apple hasn’t announced how much the more premium models will cost.

