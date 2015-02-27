Here's the Apple Watch's full 12-page spread in Vogue

Lisa Eadicicco

Apple has placed a 12-page advertisement showing the Apple Watch and it various styles in the March issue of Vogue.

The ads don’t show anything new we haven’t seen before, but it says a lot about the way Apple is positioning the product. For months, the company has been reiterating that the watch will be designed as a watch first and a gadget second. Now, it’s clear Apple is trying to capture the fashion world’s attention by placing a giant spread right in the center of Vogue during New York Fashion Week.

Here’s a look at the ad.

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider

The first photo shows the stainless steel Apple Watch with a Milanese loop strap.

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider

Turn the page, and you’ll see the watch with a silver aluminium case paired with a lime green sports band.

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider

And here’s what the space black link bracelet looks like. The watch face itself is cased in stainless steel.

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider

This may be one of the most expensive Apple Watch variants. It’s made of an 18-karat Rose Gold case with a rose grey modern buckle.

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider

The last two-page spread showcased in the spread shows what the bright blue leather loop strap looks like.

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider

The final page of the ad flaunts the 18-karat Rose Gold case with the white sports band.

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a tech company try to promote its wearable products within the fashion world. Intel recently partnered with Opening Ceremony and Barney’s to create the $US495 MICA bracelet. In 2013, Vogue also published a 12-page spread showing off Google Glass.

The Apple Watch will be launching in April, and the company is holding a media event in San Francisco on March 9, where it will presumably unveil pricing and availability details. The least expensive version of the watch is priced at $US350, but Apple hasn’t announced how much the more premium models will cost.

