The Apple Watch gets a full spread in Vogue that may show its actual size

Apple will release its first smartwatch in April, and it looks like the company is eager to capture the fashion world’s interest. The latest issue of Vogue contains a multi-page advertisement that reportedly depicts the watch in the exact size it would be in real life, according indie app developer Carlos Ribas (via 9to5Mac).

Ribas took a ruler to the ad and claims that the watch pictured in the magazine matches its size in real life. MacRumors, which seems to have purchased an issue of the magazine, also reports that the images are actual size. It’s hard to tell if this is true, however, since Apple doesn’t list the exact dimensions of the watch on its website. Apple only specifies that the device comes in two sizes in terms of height: 38mm and 42mm.

Turns out the Vogue magazine Apple Watch ad photos are Actual Size. pic.twitter.com/rCoEQDTiki

— Carlos Ribas (@cribasoft) February 25, 2015

A handful of Vogue readers posted images of the ad to Twitter, too:

Regardless of whether or not the ads are actually life-sized, it still shows that Apple really wants to push this as a fashion accessory more than a gadget. The watch is set to launch in April, and the base model will start at $US349. Apple has yet to announce pricing for other variants.

