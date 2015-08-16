The Apple Watch is far outselling its competitors, according to millions of online shoppers

Apple hasn’t revealed any specific numbers for Apple Watch such as revenue or unit sales.
The watch went on sale April 24 and Cook, as you might expect, has been upbeat about its progress. He said in July when the company released its third-quarter earnings that in Watch’s first 9 weeks, it sold better than iPad did in its first 9 weeks. So there’s that.
But a new report by 1010Data, a company that anonymously tracks the purchases of millions of online shoppers, sheds a bit more light on Watch sales. And the news is good for Apple.
Apple Watch is the revenue leader in the overall wearable category with 42% of total revenue. Fitbit has 31%. Motorola, Garmin, Jawbone, Polar, Pebble, and Samsung combined have 15%.
Fitbit, however, commands total unit sales in the overall wearable category, accounting for 35%. Apple is No. 2 with 11%.
With its more affordable $400 price, the Apple Watch Sport 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band is its best-selling unit.
Online shoppers are mostly buying their Apple Watches directly from Apple.com. Apple.com accounts for 80% of total dollars spent on smart watches. Amazon Direct accounts for 9%. Amazon Marketplace, 5%. Best Buy has 4%.
