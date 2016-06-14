Here are the new features coming to the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch will have feature an acceleration in app launch time.

Kevin Lynch announced the update at WWDC Monday. App launch time will be seven times faster.

Other updates include:

Smart reply that allows you to click an automatic response to an iMessage.

Scribble that allows you to write messages back using your finger.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

