10 new features coming to the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch got its first major update on Monday with the launch of its new operating system called Watch OS 2.
We got our first preview of watchOS 2 earlier this year, but it’s a good time to revisit the new features Apple Watch owners will get this week.
You currently have to load all third-party apps from a paired iPhone over Bluetooth, which isn't ideal when you don't have your iPhone around. It also creates longer loading times for opening and using apps, which should be alleviated considerably once Apple Watch apps are stored directly on the device.
Apps running natively will also allow them to do things like access the Watch's heart rate sensor, which will make it easier to use a workout app like Strava.
The Apple Watch will also be able to connect to your saved WiFi networks independently from a paired iPhone, which means your iPhone can be turned off in the house and your Watch can still be connected to the internet.
Apple has moving time lapse faces for cities like New York, London, and Hong Kong.
You can also pick a photo from your Watch's Camera Roll to be the face, or rotate through an album of your favourite photos automatically.
Custom complications allow developers to put the most important parts of their apps directly on the Watch's face. For instance, your favourite sports app could show a game's score, or a flight tracking app could show your departure time.
It's not going to literally let you travel through time, of course, but Apple has built a nifty feature that lets you use the Watch's Digital Crown to scroll back or forward in time.
The idea is that you can easily see what the weather will be during a meeting you have scheduled for tomorrow, or see yesterday's biggest news headlines.
The new Nighstand mode in watchOS 2 will turn the Apple Watch into an alarm clock when you place it on its side while connected to a charger.
The Digital Crown will become your snooze button in the morning and the side button will shut the alarm off.
Email notifications on the Apple Watch will now let you reply using Siri to dictate a message.
Apple is adding transit directions to its Maps app on the iPhone in iOS 9, and the Apple Watch gets the same feature with watchOS 2.
You will be able to add multiple groups of up to 12 contacts for quick access from the Apple Watch's dedicated side button.
