Some Apple Watch orders that were delayed by months are shipping early

While many Apple Watch customers were hit with shipping delays that were months long, Apple has begun preparing some orders for shipment ahead of schedule, according to 9to5Mac.

Some readers are reporting to 9to5Mac that their delayed order statuses have been changed from “processing” to “preparing for shipment,” and some customers are saying their credit cards have been charged for their delayed pre-order.

This suggests Apple could end up shipping out delayed orders earlier than expected.

Apple has also confirmed this to BuzzFeed’s John Paczkowski in the following statement:

We’re happy to be updating many customers today with the news that their Apple Watch will arrive sooner than expected,” an Apple spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News. “Our team is working to fill orders as quickly as possible based on the available supply and the order in which they were received. We know many customers are still facing long lead times and we appreciate their patience

The Apple Watch went up for preorder on April 10, and the company is estimated to have sold 1 million in its first day of availability alone, according to research company Slice Intelligence. Certain models sold out only hours after preorders officially started, leading some orders to be delayed by weeks.

After a MacRumors reader emailed Tim Cook to ask about the shipping delays, Apple’s executive team reportedly emailed the reader back saying that orders delayed until June would likely ship sooner, and it looks like this may be the case.

The Apple Watch officially launches on April 24.

