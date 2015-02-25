The big opportunity for the Apple Watch isn't with techies

When the Apple Watch debuts, it will be the most expensive smartwatch on the market — and that’s just for the cheapest of its three wrist-worn devices.

BI Intelligence estimates the Watch Edition, the highest-end version of the watch, will retail at a starting price of $US2,499. Other estimates have put the price of this 18K gold watch as high as $US10,000.

So who’s going to pay for such an expensive piece of tiny computing equipment?

With the Watch, Apple isn’t focused on the tech enthusiast market. They’re aiming these devices — particularly the first- and second-tier models — at luxury watch consumers.

In a new report on the smartwatch market and the luxury wristwatch market, BI Intelligence takes a close look at the opportunity for Apple’s wearable device, how it might impact the market for luxury watches, and forecasts shipments for Apple Watch, smartwatches, and the broader luxury watch market over the next five years. We also examine the pricing and design strategy behind Apple Watch, the new retail distribution opportunities with this device, and the wider opportunity among tech-savvy consumers.

