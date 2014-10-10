The Apple Watch Is On The Cover Of Vogue China

Supermodel Liu Wen is featured on the cover of the new issue of Vogue China this month, and she’s seen throughout the issue wearing the Apple Watch.

Vogue China editor-in-chief Angelica Cheung explained to Business of Fashion why the Apple Watch is featured on the cover of the issue.

When Jonathan Ive and Tim Cook talked me through how they developed the concept of the Apple Watch from the beginning, I was impressed by their thoughts and passion for the project, then I saw the watches and thought they looked rather good; some are sporty and others are very classic and elegant. At the same time, they all have so many functions that would be useful in our daily life. I just thought that they combined technology, style and functionality and were very modern and, therefore, perfect accessories for the modern-day woman which is what the Vogue China woman is about.

Here’s the new cover:

Apple has been promoting the Apple Watch to fashion designers and journalists. A launch event for the Apple Watch was held in Paris, and was attended by US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, as well as Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Loading View on Instagram

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.