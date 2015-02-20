Why the most expensive Apple Watch will probably cost around $10,000

The most expensive Apple Watch set to go on sale in April will have to cost around $US10,000, according to analysis done by the timepiece blog Grail Watch.

That’s mostly because the Apple Watch Edition has a frame made from solid 18-karat gold, which is very expensive.

Grail Watch notes that gold sells for between $US1,200 and $US1,300 per ounce these days. By that measure, the Apple Watch Edition’s frame would cost around $US8,300 for the larger 42mm version, excluding all other costs.

That’s assuming the watch’s case is made from solid gold, not gold-plated. But the blog notes that Apple’s marketing material never uses “gold-plated” or “gold-filled,” which is conventional terminology for gold-plated materials, and that Apple must abide by laws governing how jewelry makers describe their products.

The conventional wisdom so far has been that the Apple Watch Edition will cost $US5,000. Apple has only announced the price of the low-end Apple Watch Sport, which will sell for $US349.

But gold-framed luxury watches usually go for well above the $US10,000 mark. Cartier’s Tank MC lists for $US22,000 and Jager-LeCoultre’s Reverso Squadra Hometime lists for over $US23,000.

Even if the Apple Watch Edition sells for less than its analogue competitors, it will still be Apple’s most expensive product.

Grail Watch predicts the larger Apple Watch Edition will go for $US9,999, with the smaller version retailing for $US7,999.

