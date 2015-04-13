Most people will probably buy the cheapest Apple Watch

Business Insider The Apple Watch Sport will likely be the most popular model.

You could spend up to $US17,000 on an Apple Watch, but it seems like most people plan to choose the cheapest model.

According to several informal polls, the cheapest version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Sport, is the model most people plan to buy. It starts at $US349.

The polls come from a bunch of Apple blogs and research firms, and we first saw them on Fortune.

In most polls, over 50% of likely Apple Watch buyers said they’d buy the Apple Watch Sport.

The Apple Watch Sport is made out of aluminium and glass. It’s not as pretty or as durable as the “regular” Apple Watch, which is made out of steel and sapphire glass. But that model starts at $US549. The Apple Watch Edition, which is made out of gold, starts at $US10,000.

In most of the polls, about 38% to 40% of likely Apple Watch owners said they’d buy the steel model. Fewer than 3% said they’d buy the gold Edition model.

But despite the wide variations in price, all three Apple Watch models can do the same thing. They all have the same features, software, battery life, etc. It’s the style and materials that will cost you extra.

