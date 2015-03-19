Apple is only letting its best employees sell the $10,000 Apple Watch in stores

The Apple Watch isn’t launching until the end of next month, but the company already has a plan in place for how it’s going to sell it.

But Apple’s sales techniques for its high-end Apple Watch Edition, which starts at $US10,000, will be different from how it sells the Sport version ($US350) and standard watch ($US550).

Apple is only letting its most expensive employees that have the most experience sell its high-end watch, which can cost up to $US17,000, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

This group will be referred to as “Experts,” and they have been through special training sessions held by Apple in February. During these sessions, the so-called “Experts” learn different sales methods and customer service techniques.

Here are some other things about the Apple Watch in-store sales process we learned from Gurman’s report:

You’ll be able to book a 15-minute appointment to try on the watch, but appointments aren’t necessary. We can imagine this would work similarly to the Genius Bar — you can walk in, but appointments will probably get priority.

Once you try on the watch, you’ll be able to place a reservation on that model and pick it up once the watch launches.

Apple Stores will be filled with try-on stations and a demo table showcasing the watch. There will probably be 10 try-on stations in each store.

We expect to know more about how Apple will sell the watch in stores after April 10, which is when pre-orders start.

