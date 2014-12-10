REPORT: Apple Wants Fashion And Luxury Experts To Help Sell The Apple Watch

ABlogToWatch The Apple Watch

Apple may have already started recruiting employees with an expertise in fashion and luxury to prepare for its launch of the Apple Watch in retail stores, according to 9to5Mac.

The Apple news blog says it has obtained internal hiring documents from Apple that say it’s seeking candidates with “a fashion or luxury background” for its Apple Stores.

The report didn’t elaborate on what the position(s) would entail or any other related details.

If legitimate, the report suggests Apple is already thinking about how its new smartwatch will be displayed and sold in stores.

Apple has previously said the watch will launch in 2015, but hasn’t mentioned a specific date.

Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts reportedly told employees that the Apple Watch will launch in the spring next year, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record when it comes to reporting unannounced Apple news. The company, however, has yet to confirm this.

Apple’s smartwatch will start at $US350 and will be available in different sizes and styles ranging from stainless steel to rose gold. TechCrunch suggests high-end models like the rose gold variant could sell for as much as $US1,200, though others have speculated the wrist wearable could cost as much as $US5,000 or even $US10,000.

