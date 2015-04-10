Big, beautiful photos of what it's like to buy the Apple Watch today

The Apple Watch is available to buy online starting today.
You can’t walk into a store and buy one yet, but they are on public display for people to try them on — which is what we did today at the Selfridges department store in London.
Although we couldn’t actually take a timepiece home, the experience was the same as if we were really buying one.
The window display featured hundreds of colour-changing butterflies. There was a TV crew outside, too.
The Apple store in Selfridges is in the high-end jewellery section. Nobody was looking at the other watches.
The watches you try on only show a demo reel. But there are units fixed to the table that let you try the software.
An Apple employee checked that my name was on the list of appointments, then let me pick out which watch I wanted to try on. I chose the Apple Watch Sport.
Here's what it looked like on my wrist. It wasn't too big, but that's because it was the smaller 38mm model (I also have small wrists.)
I told the Apple employee that I was done trying on the Sport. He asked if I wanted to try another. I picked out the standard Apple Watch with the metal link bracelet.
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015.
