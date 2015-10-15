Here's an easy way to get really creative Apple Watch faces

Apple won’t let developers create and sell their own Apple Watch faces in the App Store, but here’s a better, free alternative for the time being.

There’s a Tumblr site called AppleFaces that offers plenty of awesome and creative watch faces for your Apple Watch. We recommend visiting this site on your iPhone. We’ll explain why in a second.

Since the watchOS 2 update arrived last month, Apple Watch owners can now use their iPhone photos as Apple Watch wallpapers. That means if you save any photos on your iPhone, you can put make them into an Apple Watch face.

The great thing with these designs is that they’re specially designed for the Apple Watch, so each photo has the correct dimensions and resolution, and it even leaves just enough room to showcase the time and date information provided by Apple.

Here’s how to add these great Apple Watch faces:

On your iPhone, visit the AppleFaces site. AppleFaces.co Find a watch face you like and click on the provided hyperlink. AppleFaces.co Save those photos to your iPhone's Photo app by touching and holding the photos. Dave Smith/Tech Insider Now visit your Photos app. You should see all the wallpapers you just downloaded to your phone. We need to move these into a photo album that will sync to your Apple Watch. It can be your Favourites folder, or you can make a special Apple Watch folder. Dave Smith/Tech Insider To move your Apple Watch wallpapers into the folder, press 'Select' in the top right corner of the Photos app, select the photos you want, click 'Add To' at the bottom, and choose the album. Dave Smith/Tech Insider Now, go into your iPhone's Apple Watch application. Under 'Photos,' you'll see an option to choose an album for photo syncing to your Apple Watch. Find and select that folder where you just dropped those Apple Watch wallpapers. Dave Smith/Tech Insider Wait a few seconds for everything to sync, then unlock your Apple Watch and visit the Photos application. Dave Smith/Tech Insider You should see all the synced photos on your Apple Watch, including the new watch face designs, from that folder you just chose. Dave Smith/Tech Insider To make a photo into a wallpaper, just touch a photo to see it full screen... Dave Smith/Tech Insider ...then Force Touch (firmly press the Apple Watch screen) that photo to see an option to make that photo into a Watch Face. Dave Smith/Tech Insider You're all set! You have a new watch face with plenty of room for the time and date Apple provides. Dave Smith/Tech Insider You can do this process as many times as you like to let you quickly and easily access and change out these wallpapers. Just repeat the procedure for all the designs, then change the watch face by pressing into the screen and scrolling left and right to see all the wallpapers you've made into Watch Faces. Dave Smith/Tech Insider Some of these designs look pretty great on the watch. This one is clearly inspired by the 1980s TV series 'Knight Rider.' AppleFaces.co The designs can be pretty abstract. AppleFaces.co They can also be creative. This one makes it seem like the Apple Watch's display has been removed so you can look at its guts. AppleFaces.co You can even have Dick Tracy's original two-way wrist radio, a design from the 1940s comic strip that's been said to have inspired many of today's smartwatch designs. AppleFaces.co You can also go old school with the classic Casio calculator face, complete with the small green light in the right corner. AppleFaces.co For these Apple Watch faces and more, here's that website. We recommend you bookmarking it on your iPhone.

