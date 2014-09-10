HANDS-ON PHOTOS: The New Apple Watch

Business InsiderThe Apple Watch
Apple’s first new product since the iPad is the Apple Watch.
It’s a wearable computer that connects to your iPhone. Apple announced the watch along with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, but it won’t go on sale until early 2015.
We spent some time with an early version of the Apple Watch. Check it out, but keep in mind all the features aren’t ready yet.
It charges using this magnetic dongle on the back. Apple hasn't said how long the battery lasts on a charge.
This is the 'sport' version of the Apple Watch. It was deceptively light, but still pretty big and thick.
Pressing with two fingers lets you share your pulse with a friends. Your friend's Apple Watch will vibrate in sync with your heartbeat. Kind of creepy!
There's also a fitness-tracking app. It tracks your steps, heart rate, and how often you stand up during the day.
