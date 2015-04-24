The coolest thing in the Apple Watch box -- aside from the watch -- is the plug

Apple Watches are starting to arrive around the world today, and one of the coolest things in the box isn’t just the watch itself, but the fancy folding plug.

British plugs have three pins, which usually stick out of the plug. But Apple has decided to shake that up a bit by creating a folding plug which sits flat in the box, but is spring-loaded.

Here’s a Vine showing Apple’s fancy new plug:





And here’s a picture of a normal British AC plug. No handy, spring-loaded action to see here.

