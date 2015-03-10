Here's how the Apple Watch compares to its biggest rivals

Starting next month, Apple’s much-anticipated smartwatch, the Apple Watch, goes on sale in the US. It will be available to preview in US Apple Stores on April 10, and available to buy starting April 24.

There are a few features that set the Apple Watch apart from its competitors, such as the ability to send your heartbeat to other wearers and the sheer selection of customisation options.

Here’s a snapshot of how the Apple Watch stacks up to the Moto 360, LG G Watch R, Samsung Gear S, and Pebble Time Steel. All of the watches are capable of displaying notifications from your smartphone such as emails, texts, incoming calls, and social media alerts, so we’ve highlighted some of the more unique features of each watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.