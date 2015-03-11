10 things the Apple Watch can do that Google's Android Wear watches can't

Lisa Eadicicco
Apple WatchRobert Galbraith/Reuters

The Apple Watch does a lot of the same things Android-based watches can, such as delivering text messages and notifications and tracking your health.

But there are several fundamental differences in how you actually interact with the Apple Watch compared to gadgets like the Moto 360, LG G Watch R, and other Android Wear watches.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest things that make the Apple Watch stand out from the competition.

You can send your heartbeat to another Apple Watch wearer.

You can scroll and zoom using the Digital Crown instead of a touchscreen.

You can draw a sketch on your watch and immediately send it to another Apple Watch wearer.

You can send a vibration to another wearer's wrist.

You can add new bits of information, such as the weather, to a watch face instead of just changing it.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015.

You can pay with your watch by simply waving your wrist over an NFC payments terminal.

You can send audio snippets as a reply to a text message.

If you buy the Apple Watch Edition, you can use its fancy box as a charger.

You can view all of your apps on one home screen.

You can perform different actions by pressing hard or softly on the touch screen (i.e. a hard press may launch a menu within the music app, etc.). Apple calls this Force Touch.

