The most exciting things you'll be able to do with the Apple Watch

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Watch unveiling.

The first reviews for the Apple Watch came out Wednesday.

The general consensus is that most people shouldn’t buy the watch in its current form, even though it can do a lot of cool stuff.

Here’s a look at the most important features in the Apple Watch.

