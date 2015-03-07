You'll be able to use the Apple Watch's box as a charger for some models

Apple The Apple Watch

Just days before we’re expecting to learn more about the Apple Watch, The Financial Times has released a new interview with Jony Ive that reveals a few more details about the device and its packaging.

The most expensive version of the Apple Watch, according to Ive, features a connector on the back that turns it into a charging dock, the Financial Times reports.

The box charges the watch magnetically, and the inside of the packaging is made of “ultra-suede.”

Apple also wanted to keep the packaging for the watch simple, according to Ive:

We didn’t want the packaging to be a sort of shorthand for value, where the box needs to be big and we have to include expensive materials. We’ve always liked the idea that if we are heavy in our thinking, we can be much lighter in the implementation. So there’s huge virtue, I think, in keeping the packaging small: at least, it is the right choice environmentally, it’s easier to move things around and you don’t end up with your wardrobes full of large watch boxes that you don’t use.

We expect to learn more about the Apple Watch, such as how much it will cost and when it will be available for purchase, on Monday at Apple’s press event.

