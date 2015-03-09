Expectations for the Apple Watch are going through the roof

Apple will tell the world the final details of the Apple Watch on March 9.

So, what are people expecting?

On this week’s Jay and Farhad show, Business Insider’s Jay Yarow and Steve Kovach (who’s filling in for New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo), discuss what they want to hear from Apple about the Apple Watch.

Plus, Steve goes over what he saw at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona last week.

Enjoy!

