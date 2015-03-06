Apple has a mysterious tent on the site where it's going to show the Apple Watch on Monday

Apple is holding a big event for reporters on Monday in San Francisco, and we’re expecting them to reveal a lot more details about the Apple Watch, including pricing and release date.

The event’s happening at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, where Apple has done a lot of product demos, including the first iPad.

Only this time, there’s a big white tent:

This looks like a smaller version of the demo room that Apple had on site at De Anza College in Cupertino last September when it first showed off the Apple Watch. That tent concealed a temporary showroom with watches in cases and Apple representatives doing demos.

Only that time, the Watch was just a prototype and a lot of promised functions weren’t working. This time, we’re expecting that reporters will be able to try out the nearly finished product. We’re not sure, though, why Apple has to put up a special tent for it, instead of using the rooms in the Yerba Buena Center where they have showed products like the iPad in the past.

The tent also has a long extension in back, surrounded by drywall. Power cables, maybe?

Apple has also been slowly putting up its customary decorations on the building, but the inside walls were still blank as of Thursday afternoon.

Here’s what it looked like Wednesday morning:

Wednesday afternoon:

And Thursday:

We’ll be bringing you detailed up to the minute coverage of the event all day Monday, so check back often. The event starts at 1pm ET, 10 am local time.

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.