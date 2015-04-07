Apple employees are getting a whopping 50% discount on the Apple Watch

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook and model Christy Turlington at the Apple Watch launch event.

Apple is preparing to put its new Apple Watch on shelves and has now revealed how it plans to thank its employees, according to a new memo leaked by 9to5Mac.

In the memo, Tim Cook offers gratitude to everyone involved for their participation. He then added that all employees will be given a 50% discount on any Apple Watch or Apple Watch Sport devices.

As he put it, “we want you to share in that experience right alongside them.”

This employee deal begins Friday and will last for 90 days.

Beyond the employee discount, Cook also revealed that over 1,000 watch apps have been submitted in the last four days since the App Store started accepting them.

Pre-orders and try-ons begin for the Apple Watch on Friday, with a slated release date of April 24.

The entire memo:

Team, The day we’ve all been waiting for is almost here: Apple Watch is ready to ship. Our retail stores are training for a whole new way to engage customers and help them experience Apple’s most personal product yet. On Friday, in over four hundred stores across four continents, we’ll open our doors to people who want to try on Apple Watch for the first time and start deciding which one is right for them. Tens of millions of people have seen our keynotes and demonstration videos about the watch, and there’s much more to come. Some of the most innovative developers in the world are working on new experiences designed specifically for Apple Watch. More than one thousand apps were submitted in just four days last week when the App Store started accepting them, and the rate of submissions has only been climbing since then. I know that many of you have been looking forward to choosing an Apple Watch for yourselves, and we want to make it easy for you. Starting Friday, in countries where the watch is available for pre-order, a special Employee Purchase Plan will offer a 50% discount on any Apple Watch or Apple Watch Sport for your personal use. As we introduce the watch in more countries, the special pricing for employees will be offered in those countries as well. Discounts will begin at pre-order and last for 90 days after availability. AppleWeb has more details, so I invite you to check it out. Our products enrich people’s lives like no others, and we think Apple Watch is going to delight our customers in ways people can’t yet imagine. We want you to share in that experience right alongside them. Congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard for years to help this product reach our customers. And thanks in advance to the thousands of retail employees around the world who will start placing it on people’s wrists starting Friday. Tim

