For $7,000, people on eBay will buy you a $17,000 Apple Watch

Caroline Moss

The announcement for the Apple Watch Monday got lots of people excited to buy the pricey wrist accessory when it comes to stores in April.

But some people on eBay are getting a head start, promising they will procure the Apple Watch for you on April 10 for the low price of $US7,000.

You’re responsible for paying for the actual watch, of course, so the “preorder” price (listed as the price on eBay) is in addition to whatever the watch will cost you.

Here’s what some of the listings look like:

Apple WatcheBay

The text on that eBay post, from user MalcomFung, reads:

Apple WatcheBay

He’s also selling preorders for the Apple Watch Sport for $US789.

Apple WatcheBay



MalcomFung isn’t the only user trying to cash in. This guy will get you the Apple Watch Edition in gold (with a red band) for $US26k.

Apple WatcheBay

That’s $US9,000 more than what it would cost to get it yourself. You can refer to the Apple Watch pricing here.

NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple watch ebay sai-us