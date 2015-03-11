For $7,000, people on eBay will buy you a $17,000 Apple Watch

The announcement for the Apple Watch Monday got lots of people excited to buy the pricey wrist accessory when it comes to stores in April.

But some people on eBay are getting a head start, promising they will procure the Apple Watch for you on April 10 for the low price of $US7,000.

You’re responsible for paying for the actual watch, of course, so the “preorder” price (listed as the price on eBay) is in addition to whatever the watch will cost you.

Here’s what some of the listings look like:

The text on that eBay post, from user MalcomFung, reads:

He’s also selling preorders for the Apple Watch Sport for $US789.





MalcomFung isn’t the only user trying to cash in. This guy will get you the Apple Watch Edition in gold (with a red band) for $US26k.

That’s $US9,000 more than what it would cost to get it yourself. You can refer to the Apple Watch pricing here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.