The Apple Watch hasn't even launched yet, but the $10,000 version may already have a problem

Apple Apple Watch Edition in rose gold.

Apple may already be working on a fix for an issue with the rose gold Apple Watch Edition model, according to a new report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

He says a source told him that particular model may be in short supply because of a “discoloration” issue, but he didn’t elaborate on exactly what that means.

The rose gold Apple Watch starts at $US10,000 depending on what type of band you choose. The most expensive model can cost $US17,000, which features either a rose or yellow gold case with the Modern Buckle watchband.

Preorders for the Apple Watch start on April 10, and the watch goes on sale on April 24.

