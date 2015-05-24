UNBOXED: The 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition

The first 18-karat gold models of the Apple Watch Edition have started to arrive for customers who were first to place their order last month, according to MacRumors.

And while celebrities like Kanye West and Beyonce received special treatment from Apple and were able to get their gold Apple Watches early, the first public unboxings are just starting to happen, revealing the high-end leather case and other special features unique to the most expensive Apple product in history.

For starters, the 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition arrives in a white cardboard box that is almost identical to box that the cheaper Apple Watch comes in, with only the writing on the outside highlighting the fact that it’s an Edition.

Resting inside the white cardboard box, however, is one of the biggest perks of owning an Apple Watch Edition: the leather-covered case that includes a built-in MagSafe charging cradle and dock for the watch.

The port along the side of the leather case allows for it to be plugged int to power the MagSafe charger inside, which also acts as a dock to store your Apple Watch Edition at night.





The 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition also features a unique welcome screen when you first turn it on, with gold Apple logo and lettering highlighting the specific model.





Here’s what the watch looks like nestled inside the case and attached to the MagSafe charging dock.





If you want to the unboxing process from start to finish, 9to5Mac has discovered the first video unboxing of a $US12,000, 18-karat gold Apple Watch, which you can watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

