Some people are going to get an Apple Watch earlier than expected

Business Insider A customer trying on the Apple Watch at the Apple Store.

Some Apple Watches will arrive earlier than expected for those who preordered.

The Apple Watch officially launches April 24, but a lot of people were told their device wouldn’t ship until mid-May or June. But this week several early adopters received shipment notices earlier than expected. A lucky bunch will get one on April 24. Others will have to wait a few more days.

It seems like Apple is still working through the logistics of shipping out the first wave, so shipping times will vary. A lot of people will likely get their Apple Watch before the projected shipment date.

Here’s a statement an Apple spokesperson gave Business Insider regarding the earlier-than-expected Apple Watch shipments:

We’re happy to be updating many customers today with the news that their Apple Watch will arrive sooner than expected. Our team is working to fill orders as quickly as possible based on the available supply and the order in which they were received. We know many customers are still facing long lead times and we appreciate their patience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.