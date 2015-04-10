The 'April 24' Apple Watch availability date is a myth

CNET Modest queues in Australia for the Apple Watch on Friday.

At the official Apple Watch launch event last month, Apple told excited consumers that they would be able to buy their devices on April 24.

But on Friday, Apple fans pre-ordering their Watches were told that they might have to wait up to six weeks to receive their purchases. That April 24 date is being pushed further and further back.

A lot of people are hearing “June,” “July” or “August.”

Macrumors is keeping a running tally of shipping and delivery times.

It doesn’t look good if you want he top-end Apple Watch Edition Yellow Gold.

From April to August!

Business Insider European tech reporter James Cook was one of the first people in the UK to pre-order and try-on an Apple Watch in-store on Friday morning. He paid £299 for the Apple Watch Sport White.

But when he returned from trying on his Watch in the Selfridges department store in London to check on the Apple website to check his order and see when it will arrive, this was the screen he was presented with:

Here’s what the Apple Watch will look like his wrist when it does eventually arrive (which, according to this page on the Apple Store, will be in June.)

Other people that bought the Apple Watch this morning have posted about how irritated they are that they won’t actually be receiving their purchases for weeks and weeks.

Just ordered my #AppleWatch (42mm sport edition). It won’t arrive until June… so much for Apr 24 launch!

— Jaded Bucket (@jadedbucket) April 10, 2015

Well.. took me 30 seconds to preorder. Too bad it won’t arrive until next year : #AppleWatch

— James (@JaTo) April 10, 2015

I used the apple store app to order my Apple Watch but it won’t arrive for 4-6 weeks SMH

— Khalil S (@kemetman) April 10, 2015

Apple be trollin’ me now. Sending me emails telling me to pre-order the watch for 24th April. Mine ships in 4-6 weeks http://t.co/Iglboxbjrf

— Maurice Kelly (@mauricerkelly) April 10, 2015

Disappointed … Why apple played with my emotions like this & told me i’ll get my preorder by April 24th

— aries (@ariluvsall) April 10, 2015

Space Grey stainless steel Apple Watch ordered, won’t arrive until June. Sigh* pic.twitter.com/Oc7ZanjqtC

— Leonard Rhone (@lgrhone) April 10, 2015

