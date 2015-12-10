Apple is allowing massive discounts on the Apple Watch -- suggesting a new version is on the way

Apple is letting retailers, such as BestBuy and Target, cut the price of the Apple Watch by up to $100 which could signal a new version is on its way, according to 9to5Mac.

The discounts are equivalent to around 30% of the cost of the bottom-end Watch and far exceed other holiday-related deals on Apple products. The iPad Air 2, for example, is available for $100 (£66) less than its retail price of $500 (£330).

A report earlier this week, also from 9to5Mac, made clear that Apple is prepping the Apple Watch 2 which will include faster hardware and updated software. The launch date for the new Watch is said to be March. The event is also expected to see the announcement of an iPhone 6c.

9to5Mac notes that Apple could just be loosening its belt when it comes to cutting the price of products, but the company has traditionally been strict with retailers when it comes to discounts.

