This Website Lets You Demo The Apple Watch

The developers of the Pipes news app have created a demo of the forthcoming Apple Watch, which you can try right on its website.

You can open navigate the Apple Watch interface by clicking and holding parts of the home screen and moving around, and you can even try out certain applications, like the Clock, Weather, Phone, and Music apps.

The Apple Watch’s digital crown is also interactive, but in the demo, you can only use it to return to the home screen.

You can’t scroll or zoom with it like you’ll be able to once the real Apple Watch comes out.

The demo can also show you a preview of some of the watch’s features, like Glances, which are cards that give you tidbits of information, and push notifications.

Check out the Apple Watch demo here.

The real Apple Watch, which will start at $US350, might release in March.

NOW WATCH: The Secrets Behind Getting Your Profile Viewed On LinkedIn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.