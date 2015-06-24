People are more interested in the Apple Watch now than they were in the first iPhone after it launched

The Apple Watch officially launched in April, and it looks like people are still eager to get their hands on one, according to the latest research note from Morgan Stanley.

The firm tracked demand for the Apple Watch through its AlphaWise survey, noting that interest in the Apple Watch five to six weeks following its launch is about 20% higher than it was for the iPhone in the middle of 2007.

Interest in the watch was lower than that of the original iPhone during its first week on the market — in fact, Morgan Stanley writes that it was about half as strong. But, demand for the Apple Watch is declining at a slower rate than the original iPhone following its initial release.

Here’s the chart from Morgan Stanley that shows how post-launch demand for the first iPhone, first iPad, and first Apple Watch compares.

It’s important to keep in mind that both the first iPhone and Apple Watch were available in limited quantities at launch. Until recently, you could only purchase an Apple Watch through Apple’s online store, and some preorders that were placed in March were back ordered until June. When the first iPhone was released, it was only available through AT&T before expanding to other major US carriers.

Morgan Stanley’s note comes just days after Pacific Crest issued a note that indicated interest in the Apple Watch is really low. Using data from Google Trends, the firm compiled a chart that showed that even as of June 2015, more people are using Google to search for the iPod than they are for the Apple Watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.