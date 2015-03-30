Apple won't let you try on more than one Apple Watch band at your in-store appointment, new report says

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith An attendee tries out an Apple Watch following an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015.

If you were hoping to try on a few different Apple Watches before making your purchase decision, we’ve got some bad news for you: According to alleged retail training materials obtained by MacRumors, Apple says it “will not size links or swap bands” at its Try-on tables around the store.

According to MacRumors, Apple plans to have “18 specific Apple Watch combinations on display at their Try-On tables” and around 10 specific combinations at “Try-on cases” in the store, but Apple Watch appointments are only meant to last 5-15 minutes. A separate report from 9to5Mac states customers looking to purchase Apple’s $US10,000 Watch Edition will enjoy private appointments with no lines that can last up to an hour.

Apple is likely keeping Apple Watch appointments short to let more people try on the Watch, and to prevent crowds from forming within its stores. The company is instead emphasising pre-orders and “virtual” try-ons, offering several ways to play with Apple Watch combinations on its website before making a purchase decision.

Sources have also told 9to5Mac that Apple at launch won’t sell its initial supply of Apple Watches to walk-in customers, instead favouring pre-order customers, likely due to supply constraints.

