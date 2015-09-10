One of the biggest new features coming to the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is about to become a lot more useful.

Apple is letting developers make custom “complications,” which are essentially little bits of information you can display along the time and date.

The most important information an app has to present can be displayed right on the Watch face, like your favourite sports app showing a game’s score, or a flight tracking app showing your departure times.

Apple announced the software update, called watchOS 2, at an event on Wednesday in San Francisco. The software update will become available to Apple Watch owners on September 16.

