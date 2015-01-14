We Just Learned A Whole Lot About How The Apple Watch Works

Newly leaked screenshots give us an idea of how Apple’s forthcoming smartwatch will work with the iPhone.

The screenshots, which were obtained and published by 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, show the types of watch settings you’ll be able to manage from your phone.

The app is currently being called the “Apple Watch Companion app for iPhone,” according to Gurman.

Within the app, you’ll be able to choose whether you want to have alarms from your iPhone pushed to your watch. You can also decide whether or not you want a red dot to appear at the top of the watch face when you have an unread notification.

For navigation, you can set the watch so that it buzzes your wrist when it’s time to turn. As shown in the screenshot below, the companion app will also let you choose how you want to respond to text messages.

Since fitness is a being promoted as one of the Apple Watch’s main features, it’s not surprising to learn that there are numerous customisation options for health alerts included in the app. You can set time intervals for receiving progress updates, weekly summaries of your health data, and notifications for when you achieve a goal.

The Apple Watch will have a passcode just like the iPhone does, according to Gurman, which you’ll need to make any Apple Pay transactions.

The Apple Watch is expected to be released around the end of March, although Apple has declined to say exactly when it will launch. We expect to learn more over the next several months since Apple said the watch will debut in early 2015.

