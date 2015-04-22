Apple is guaranteeing some developers an Apple Watch before just about everyone else

Apple This is the version of the Apple Watch select developers will get.

If you want an Apple Watch but didn’t place a pre-order on April 10, you’ll probably have to wait at least a month or two for delivery.

But if you’re an iOS developer, you still have a chance to get an Apple Watch shipped to you by the end of the month, according to MacRumors.

Hoping to attract more developers to build applications for its latest device, Apple on Tuesday started sending out emails to iOS developers, letting them know they can get a silver 42mm Apple Watch Sport with a Blue Sport Band that’s guaranteed to ship by April 28. That’s just four days after the earliest customers get their hands on their Apple Watches, and weeks before the second wave of shipments hits in mid-May.

Apple says it will select iOS developers at random, but “quantities are limited.” You can register anytime between now and Thursday at 10 a.m. PT — if you’re not an iOS developer, you can enroll here for $US99 a year.

