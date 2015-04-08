This is how you'll charge the Apple Watch

Here’s our first look at the Apple Watch’s charging stand, spotted earlier by Cult of Mac. The pictures are all over Instagram:

It looks like you’ll be able to fold this stand out of the Apple Watch’s box.

We’ll probably see a deluge of Apple Watch details now that the first ones are trickling out to reviewers. Apple will start taking preorders this Friday, and it goes on sale April 24.

