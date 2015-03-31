Apple Store employees will 'model' different Apple Watch styles for online shoppers

Apple will train some of its employees to model different Apple Watch styles for online shoppers to create an experience of virtually trying on the watch before they buy it, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

This only applies if you’re purchasing the high-end Apple Watch Edition, which starts at $US10,000, or the mid-tier stainless steel Apple Watch that starts at $US550.

Here’s how Gurman describes the virtual buying experience:

Prior to purchasing either of two higher-end Apple Watches, customers will be able to video chat with an Apple Online Store representative who will personally try-on and model Apple Watch collections and band combinations.

This is one of several indications that Apple is pushing its employees to sell the watch more like a fashion accessory to differentiate it from Apple’s other products. Last week, Gurman also reported that in-store retail employees are being trained to offer fashion advice to customers.

Apple is said to be adding new demo stations to Apple Stores to let customers browse watches before trying them on. And, those who order a steel or gold Apple Watch online will also be able to set up the watch with their personal information virtually, according to Gurman’s latest report.

The Apple Watch launches on April 24 with preorders kicking off April 10.

