Here's the first look at the packaging of the Apple Watch

A photo posted on Apple’s jobs page has given us our first look at the packaging for the Apple Watch.

9to5Mac spotted a photo on the top of Apple’s recruitment page. It shows a group of people marvelling over an Apple Watch, and what appears to be the watch’s box on a table:

While it’s safe to assume that the packaging is for something connected to the Apple Watch (whether the device itself or standalone straps), what we don’t know is which type of watch the box is for.

9to5Mac says the box will likely be for the entry-level Apple Watch Sport and standard Apple Watch models — not the high-end Apple Watch Edition model.

AP The gold Apple Watch is going to be packaged differently.

Apple’s expensive gold version of the Apple Watch is going to come in its own box, which will be nice enough to keep the device in overnight, and will even charge it too.

But the models of Apple Watch that cost under $US10,000 will likely come in minimalist packaging like the box seen in the photo above.

Apple’s design head Jony Ive explained in an interview why he favoured the minimalist approach for the watch’s packaging. “So there’s huge virtue, I think, in keeping the packaging small: at least, it is the right choice environmentally,” he said. ” It’s easier to move things around and you don’t end up with your wardrobes full of large watch boxes that you don’t use.”

