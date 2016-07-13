Apple Watch owners like their smartwatch more than Samsung or Sony owners

Turns out, people like their Apple Watches — at least more than people like smartwatches from Samsung and Sony.

According to a new survey by J.D. Power, people who buy the Apple Watch are more satisfied with it than people who buy other kinds of smartwatches.

J.D. Power calls the Apple Watch “among the best” and watches from Samsung, Sony, Fitbit, and LG “the rest.”

The survey polled nearly 2,700 people who bought a smartwatch in the past year on usability questions such as comfort, battery life, durability, and customer service.

The survey also revealed some issues with all smartwatches, such as the battery not lasting long enough, and difficulty customising them.

Apple just revealed a major update to its Apple Watch software that will roll out to devices this fall, when Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Watch model. The Apple Watch first went on sale in April 2015.

Apple Watch sales currently blow away any other kind of smartwatch, with 46% of the market.

Here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.