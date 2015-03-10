Apple finally tells us how long the Apple Watch's battery will last

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the Apple Watch will last for a full day on a single charge. That’s about 18 hours, according to Cook.

To charge the watch, you can simply hold it near the magnetic charger and it should click into place.

That’s still not quite as long as some other smartwatches can last. The new Pebble, even with its colour display, will last for several days, the company said.

Cook previously said the watch would have to be charged nightly, but now we have a better idea of how much its battery can handle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.