REPORT: Apple Isn't Happy With The Battery Life Of Its New Smartwatch

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled its first wearable device, the Apple Watch. During the company’s presentation, we learned a lot about what you’ll be able to do with the company’s new smartwatch.

But what we didn’t learn, however, is how long its battery would last on a single charge.

That may be because Apple is still working out this detail, as a new report suggests.

Attributing anonymous sources, Re/code’s John Paczkowski reports that Apple isn’t happy with the watch’s battery life just yet. In its current form, the watch’s battery life will not break any industry standards, Paczkowski says.

Right now, the Apple Watch’s battery life is about one day, but Paczkowski’s sources say Apple is working on some modifications to make the watch last longer on a charge before its 2015 launch.

This aligns with what we’ve heard from Apple as well, since a company representative told us the watch can be charged at night. Apple hasn’t offered any further comment on the watch’s battery life.

Battery life has been one of the biggest obstacles facing wearable devices. That’s because a lot of smartwatches run on components that are meant for smartphones and aren’t properly optimised for wrist-worn gadgets, Chris Jones, vice president and principal analyst with Canalys Insight, told Business Insider in a previous interview.

“We’re expecting so much from these early products in the market when we don’t really have dedicated components to go inside these devices,” Jones said. “We’re nowhere near seeing the best of what can be developed out there.”

