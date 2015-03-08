It took Apple 9 hours to make this gorgeous strap for the Apple Watch

Apple has always been known for its attention to detail, and that seems to be more evident than ever with its first smartwatch.

The Link Bracelet, which will be one of several band styles available when the watch launches later this year, took Apple nine hours to craft.

Specifically, it takes nine hours just to cut the links, as Apple writes on its website:

The information isn’t necessarily new — but it’s another testament to Apple’s attention to detail.

Apple still hasn’t revealed how much it will charge for various models of the Apple Watch. The least expensive edition will cost $US350, but we don’t know how much more premium models like the Rose Gold edition will cost. The fact that Apple is spending nine hours crafting a single band, however, suggests that they will probably be pretty pricey.

Here’s what the Link bracelet looks like:

The Apple Watch with its Link bracelet made an appearance in Vogue this month too.

And a closer look at the links and how they fit together.

This is what the watch with the Link band would look like on your wrist:

We expect to learn more about the Apple Watch, such as pricing, availability, details about battery life, and other specifics on Monday at Apple’s event.

