Apple Watch apps will start getting way better really soon

If you’re getting an Apple Watch this week, you might be disappointed to discover some apps are faster and smoother than others.

This is largely because most third-party apps for the Apple Watch have been created by developers that have yet to actually try out a physical Apple Watch — and that means most third-party apps haven’t actually been tested on the device itself.

“Apple Watch apps are going to get a lot better in two weeks, once developers have been able to play with it,” a developer who tested the Apple Watch before its launch and wished to remain anonymous told Business Insider.

“Apple’s first-party apps, they’re not going to be super speedy but they will totally acceptable, but it’s definitely going to be clear third-party apps will be noticeable slower.”

The developer, who got a chance to play with the Apple Watch and test out both kinds of apps at an invite-only event at Apple’s campus ahead of the launch, said that while first-party apps are able to run off of code residing on the actual Apple Watch itself, third-party apps run almost entirely off of a user’s paired iPhone, which leads to “inconsistencies, a little bit of loading time, and some actions that would take up to an extra two seconds.”

“There will be noticeable lag,” the developer said, though he mentioned that some cases of lag or inconsistencies will be fixed in the coming weeks.

“Images on the Apple Watch, for example, it’s better to compress them down to exact size while on the iPhone you can use larger PNG images,” the developer said. “

You can kind of theoretically think through these things but until you’ve used one in person it will be difficult for developers.”

So if your favourite Apple Watch app has a few rough edges or is slower than you’d like, just hold tight.

“Once developers get their watches, they’re going to make a bunch of improvements quickly.”

