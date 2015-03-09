No one cared about smartwatches until the Apple Watch came, one app design firm says

Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks the Apple Watch will do for smartwatches what the iPod did for MP3 players, as he recently said at Goldman Sach’s Technology and Internet Conference.

In other words, he thinks it will be the first smartwatch mass consumers will really be interested in, and it seems like some brands may be agreeing with him.

Robbie Abed, Y Media Labs’ director of marketing, recently told Business Insider that none of the app design firm’s clients seemed interested in making smartwatch apps until the Apple Watch was announced.

Less than a quarter of Y Media Lab’s thousands of clients have expressed interest in creating Apple Watch apps, says Abed, while none of them asked about smartwatch apps beforehand.

“I’ve never seen anyone request this to be honest,” Abed said when asked whether or not Y Media Labs’ clients had asked about smartwatch apps before the Apple Watch debuted.

Some of these clients have already decided that they want to build an app for the Apple Watch, while others are just inquiring about it.

“They’re not coming and saying, ‘We’re going to go all in on this,'” Abed said. “They’re saying ‘Do you think this is a good idea? Should we put it in our roadmap?'”

Y Media Labs’s clients include the BBC, Sesame Street, eBay, Disney, and Bank of America, among others. The firm couldn’t say which of its clients have expressed an interest in Apple Watch apps, but Abed did mention that a fashion company had considered it.

The company, which Abed couldn’t name, asked about making an app for the Apple Watch that would let you browse through a virtual closet on your wrist. It’s unclear if the company is actually moving forward with the app or if it was just asking Y Media Labs about the idea.

The selection of apps you can use on the Apple Watch and how they work will undoubtedly be a large part of whether or not the watch is successful. One of the biggest complaints about smartwatches so far has been that some of them don’t offer compelling use cases that are much different than what you can already do with your smartphone.

So far, Apple has been pushing the Apple Watch as a luxury accessory and a fitness device. We expect to learn more about how apps will work, how much high-end models of the watch will cost, and availability among other details on March 9.

