Apps for the Apple Watch are about to get a lot better, and we're going to see a preview of it next month

Apps for the Apple Watch will soon be able to do a lot more, according to Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of operations.

On stage at Re/code’s Code conference in Southern California on Wednesday, he said that “third party apps will get much better” once Apple releases its native code for the watch and lets developers play around with it.

This code would let app developers have direct access to the sensors inside the Apple Watch.

For example, if you currently use a specific fitness app on your iPhone, that app would be able to access the sensors in Apple’s watch so that it can collect data about your workout that’s even more accurate. It would do more than just relay information to your wrist.

“You could have a game focused on the watch as well,” Williams said on stage.

The first crop of Apple Watch apps have been criticised for not being ideally suited for the wearable device.

The idea that Apple Watch apps will evolve and get better isn’t necessarily surprising — when apps first launched for the first iPhone following its launch, they weren’t nearly as efficient or functional as they are today.

Williams, however, says we’ll get a preview of where Apple Watch apps are headed at the company’s WWDC conference, which starts on June 8.

