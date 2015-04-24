This is what an Apple Watch appointment looks like

If you’re interested in buying the Apple Watch, we highly recommend you visit an Apple Store and try one on for yourself. Here’s what that process is like:

First, you visit Apple’s website (or click here) to schedule a try-on appointment. Once you select your state, you can see various stores where you can try on the different Apple Watch models.

Once you enter your Apple ID, you can select a day and time for your Apple Watch appointment.

Once you show up at the Apple Store around the scheduled time, an employee will ask for your name and quickly hand you off to a dedicated Apple Watch staffer who will guide you through the try-on. They will ask which models and bands you like and lay them all out on the table for you. Staffers also have access to large trays underneath the showroom tables that contain more Apple Watches.





Each Apple Watch takes about a minute to boot up. Once it’s ready, it will go through a demo loop of its most popular features right there on your wrist — you can play with the screen, buttons and the Digital Crown during this time, but they won’t do anything. You can try the features for yourself at a separate table in the store.









Apple Store staffers will offer their opinions on which models and bands they like and which ones look best on you, but they will also ask you which styles you prefer, and how you planned on primarily using your Apple Watch. You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to ask questions and try on several different bands with the same model, like the Milanese Loop.





Of course, you can try entirely different models and bands, too. This is the Apple Watch Sport with a black band.







Once you’ve had your fill trying on various Apple Watches, you’ll have the option to place a pre-order or change an existing order, in case the try-on appointment changed your mind (as it did for me). If you want to do either of these things, you’ll be handed off once again to a separate employee who will help you place that pre-order or change your existing order.

Unfortunately, you can’t leave the store with an Apple Watch; the company plans to fulfil its online pre-orders before it begins selling them in stores. The Apple Watch goes on sale April 24.

